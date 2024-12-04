Ravens suspend wide receiver Diontae Johnson for refusing to play against Eagles

The Baltimore Ravens suspended wide receiver Diontae Johnson for one game after “refusing to enter our game against the Philadelphia Eagles,” the team announced Wednesday.

Johnson’s suspension will be served during Baltimore’s Dec. 15 game against the New York Giants. The Ravens are on a bye this week.

“We have made the difficult decision to suspend Diontae Johnson for our upcoming game against the New York Giants for conduct detrimental to the team,” Ravens executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement issued on the team’s social media accounts.

The wide receiver didn’t log a single snap in the Ravens’ 24-19 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, even with starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman sidelined in the second half with a knee injury.

The Ravens acquired Johnson from the Carolina Panthers along with a sixth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft. Johnson has only played 39 snaps for the Ravens since being acquired on Oct. 29.

Johnson has one catch for six yards on five targets with Baltimore. Before he was traded, he was leading the Panthers in receptions (30), receiving yards (357), and touchdowns (3) through seven games. His decreased production could impact him in free agency this offseason.