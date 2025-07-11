Brandon Graham to emcee Red Bull’s greased pole race on the Delaware River

Thousands of Philly fans took to the streets after Brandon Graham and the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX — and some attempted to climb the poles.

Now, Graham will serve as emcee as Philadelphians put their greased-pole-climbing abilities to the test during the second annual Red Bull Championship Run. The 100 competitors will gather at Spruce Street Harbor Park along the Delaware River, and race to climb a greased pole, inspired by the city’s iconic fan tradition of attempting to climb utility poles after they’ve been covered in preventive grease, originally in the form of Crisco.

“The fast-paced, elimination-style format will test speed, grit, and grip strength — culminating in a championship moment that blends sport, spectacle, and celebration,” according to Red Bull.

It’s not exactly a traditional pole climb. Participants have to run along a mostly-horizontal pole, at about a 20 degree upward angle, and attempt to grab a flag at the top without falling into the Delaware. Last year, Jonathan Claudio, 30, completed the run in 4.72 seconds to win the inaugural title.

“I had a great time,” he told The Inquirer last July. “I looked at the pole and just ran, no strategy.”

This is, of course, not the only greased pole competition in the area. On May 18, the iconic Italian Market Festival hosted its own pole climbing competition, featuring the more standard vertical pole climb.

Fans can attend the event, which starts at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, for free at the park.