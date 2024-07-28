Crowds and competitors gathered at Spruce Street Harbor Park for a different kind of greased-pole competition

Philadelphia is well acquainted with the art of climbing greased poles, despite the city’s best efforts to discourage the practice. Climbing poles and signs has become a fan celebratory response as predictable as sports teams popping champagne after big wins. On other occasions, climbers have attempted to reach the top of a pole at the Italian Market bearing meats and cheeses.

But Saturday, the greased-pole arts were taken to another level at Spruce Street Harbor Park.

Rather than climb, as many as 100 competitors ran along a well-greased pole, positioned horizontally at about a 20-degree angle, aiming to capture a flag before falling into the Delaware River in the Red Bull Championship Run.

Before the competition kicked off, Julie Thach, 28, said she was feeling “so nervous” as she prepared to watch her fiancé attempt the challenge. He was scheduled to go on early in the competition, meaning the pole would be more greased, she said.

“He is number five in the lineup so I don’t really have that much faith, but I know he’ll have fun, and that’s the point, I guess,” she said. They had plans to go out afterward.

“He definitely needs a shower after this from being dipped in the river but right after we’re gonna go eat Korean barbecue,” she said.

The competition kicked off at 5 p.m. as spectators crowded along the waterfront and competitors sat nearby awaiting their turn.

In groups of 20, the contestants would make their way to the dock where the pole jutted out over the water, and under the rules, after each group finished, the pole would be greased up.

The first competitor made it a few steps before falling into the water. The second seemed to make it a bit farther. The third, made it farther than both, maybe within about a yard from the flag.

The crowd exclaimed “oh” as they watched competitors one after another attempt the pole, and fall into the water in succession.

By 5:20 p.m. the waterfront felt crowded as people walked along, children played on swings, and spectators drank beers awaiting the next competitor.

Contestants wore helmets and life vests to attempt the challenge. One was dressed like Benjamin Franklin, complete with a wig and coat.

“I’m here to just do something adventurous, truly, just go crazy,” said Drew Nobel, 27, a stockbroker for the Philadelphia Stock Exchange, who was dressed as Philadelphia’s most famous Founding Father. He admitted to feeling “a little bit anxious.”

The first person to grab the flag was in the first group of 20, waving it victoriously after falling in.

Errin Fontno, 29, who works for an advertising agency, had been strolling in the area when she realized the event was taking place.

“It’s been nothing short of entertaining so far,” she said. “It looks extremely hard … it’s interesting seeing them run versus climbing the pole. It looks a lot more difficult from this angle.”

Jon Lyons, 38, who owns a gym, said he had felt “pretty relaxed” prior to attempting the run as the 20th person in line.

“I train Muay Thai [Thai boxing], and I feel like nothing that that pole could do to me is worse than anything that anyone’s done to me this far,” he said. “In like a good way.”

After his attempt he said he felt great.

“It was like a blur and then the water’s really warm,” said Lyons.

Spectators erupted into cheers and clapped as a person managed to run down the pole and grab the flag. Another was able to nab it around 6:51, and then about five minutes later, there was another successful capture.

For some, the competition was just an opportunity to do something fun.

“I’m an expecting father so I wanted to get my silly gene out before she comes in November,” said Thomas Kersis, 32.

By around 7:20 p.m. the last competitor finished, and by the end of the competition four people had managed to capture the flag.

Ultimately, the winner, Jonathan Claudio, 30, clocked in at 4.72 seconds, edging out the other three competitors who had times over five seconds.

“I had a great time,” he said. “I looked at the pole and just ran, no strategy.”