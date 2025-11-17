What is a Lisfranc injury? Where does it get its name? And what does it mean for Lane Johnson?

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot that could land him on injured reserve.

Johnson, who has missed snaps already this season with shoulder and knee injuries, suffered the midfoot injury Sunday in the first quarter of the Eagles’ 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions and did not return to the game.

The 35-year-old lineman is expected to miss at least 4-6 weeks — landing on injured reserve, as is expected, means Johnson would be forced to miss at least the next four games.

Here’s more about the injury that will keep him out ...

What is a Lisfranc injury?

According to the Neville Foot & Ankle Centers, “Lisfranc injuries often occur as a result of a high-energy impact to the midfoot. It’s common to see fractures of the Lisfranc Joint in contact/collision sports like American Football, however low energy incidents (like twisting) can also be a cause.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a Lisfranc injury is “any damage to the Lisfranc joint on top of your foot. It’s where your metatarsal bones (the bridges to your toes) connect to the rest of your foot.”

The Cleveland Clinic describes the Lisfranc joint as “a busy highway or on-ramp” because so many parts of the foot meet up in one place.

Where does the name come from?

The Lisfranc was named, according to the National Institutes of Health, in homage to French physician Jacques Lisfranc de St. Martin, “who was the first to describe an amputation through this joint.”

Lisfranc was a surgeon and gynecologist who during the Napoleonic Wars was brought in to help France, which was dealing with a physician shortage.

The story has it that a soldier dismounting from his horse had his foot stuck in the stirrups. The blood flow to his lower limb was stopped and it created a “gangrenous foot,” according to the Neville Foot & Ankle Centers.

Lisfranc described the surgery as “amputation of the foot through the tarsometatarsal articulation.”

Does a Lisfranc injury require surgery?

Unlike in Lisfranc’s days, the injury isn’t a prescription for an amputation anymore.

It sometimes doesn’t even require surgery.

In Johnson’s case, it might. He is awaiting results from X-rays from foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson. While he is believed to have suffered a sprain, a decision will be made if he needs potentially season-ending surgery, according to sources. Non-surgical Lisfranc injuries could take about six to eight weeks to recover, but sometimes less. If Johnson doesn’t require surgery, he could be back on the field after four to six weeks.

Anderson, a former Packers and Panthers physician, is a sort of NFL authority on the Lisfranc injury.

Have other Eagles suffered Lisfranc injuries?

Yes. Many of them.

Offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo suffered a Lisfranc injury in September 2021 that required season-ending surgery. Two years earlier, defensive tackle Malik Jackson suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in a season-opening game.

More recently, Nakobe Dean suffered a Lisfranc sprain in early November 2023 that required surgery and ended his season.

Others, like Cre’Von LeBlanc, have suffered Lisfranc sprains that did not require surgery. LeBlanc suffered his injury in training camp in 2019, and while he did not have to have surgery, he did not make his season debut until December.

Johnson’s timeline will all depend on the severity of his sprain.

What does Johnson’s absence mean for the Eagles?

Johnson, who is playing in his 13th season, has dealt with multiple injuries this season. He left the Eagles’ Week 3 game against Los Angeles with a stinger, then left the team’s Week 4 game due to a shoulder injury. He left last week’s game vs. the Green Bay Packers due to an ankle injury and missed a large chunk before returning in the fourth quarter.

Despite the injuries, Johnson has played in every game this season and continues to play at a high level. This one, however, will cost the All-Pro at least a few contests, which historically presents a problem to the Eagles.

The Eagles are 12-23 in games Johnson hasn’t started since the beginning of the 2016 season. But backup tackle Fred Johnson has filled in well this season — and last year — when Johnson has missed time.

The Eagles traded to bring Fred Johnson back at the end of training camp after the tackle left for Jacksonville in free agency. He has been a difference maker for the Eagles. They were 5-1 last season when he started and are 3-0 in games this season when he has come on in relief to play at least 50% of the offensive snaps.