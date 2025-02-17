‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ star Rob McElhenney offers to pay Jalyx Hunt’s $5,690 fine for Super Bowl LIX bow-and-arrow celebration

In a week full of scattered snow storms and powerful winds, the city of Philadelphia has never felt more cheerful and sunny. Coming off a Super Bowl win, Eagles fans have witnessed their fair share of wholesome interactions — from fans on Broad Street joining together to lift a man in a wheelchair to see the celebration to Saquon Barkley lifting the Eagles ball boy over the barricade to join Friday’s parade.

But the good deeds didn’t stop there. After Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt was fined $5,690 for his bow-and-arrow celebration in Super Bowl LIX, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney offered to pay the rookie’s fine on social media.

“Hey @jalyx_hunt if this is true hit me up,” McElhenney wrote. “Sorry, to clarify…do not hit me. DM me. I’ll pay this fine. Worth every penny.”

Instead of accepting any offers to pay his fine, the rookie linebacker wanted to give back to a good cause — raising funds for 40 high school students from the Boys Latin of Philadelphia High School to take college tours.

“Mannn,” Hunt wrote. “I appreciate y’all reaching out about paying the fine, but if y’all are serious about it let’s make a deal… I’ll pay the fine and y’all send the money to a great cause I learned about from my barber in Philly. Go Birdssss!!”

McElhenney lived up to his word and quickly donated $5,690 — the money that he would have used on Hunt’s fine — to the chosen cause. “Done,” McElhenney responded with screenshots of his donation.

Any donations made will be used to fund the costs of the bus, hotel rooms and food costs for the students. Since the post, plenty of Eagles fans have joined in donating to the page with a good amount of “Go Birds” comments in the description boxes. As of Monday afternoon, the page organized by Barbers Who Care has raised over $20,000 for the cause.