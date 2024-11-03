Robert De Niro tailgates with Eagles fans while campaigning for Kamala Harris

Election season stops for no one — not even the Eagles. Philadelphia is the center of the election universe, so with just a few days before votes must be cast, Robert De Niro, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and state and local Democratic representatives headed down to South Philadelphia to campaign for Kamala Harris.

Kerry and De Niro hosted a get out the vote event in M Lot at Lincoln Financial Field, meeting with Eagles fans and stopping by tailgates to encourage voters to turn out for Harris on Tuesday.

De Niro gave a speech in the lots defending women’s reproductive freedom and criticizing former President Donald Trump.

De Niro has been an outspoken critic of Trump for years and has been active campaigning in the Philadelphia area in the final days leading up to the election. He received loud cheers and a warm reception from a number of different groups in the parking lot, who posted on social media after seeing the Academy Award winner in person. He even ate pressed duck with fans in the lot.

Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon even played a game of flip cup with tailgaters while Kerry and De Niro took photos with Birds fans.

The canvassers came primed with “Go Birds. Go Kamala. Go vote November 5″ stickers to pass out.

De Niro is a New Yorker, but he famously played an Eagles fan in Silver Linings Playbook, playing the on-screen father of real-life Birds fan Bradley Cooper.