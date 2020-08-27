“That is a topic of conversation that I did advise that we make a decision on,” he said. “Everybody has a different opinion on what they want to do to show our unity and support. ... It’s going to be a tough conversation. I think the best part is, we’re all open to hearing about what’s best for our team and our organization. That may mean us taking a knee, that could mean us raising a fist in solidarity, or we could take a whole different approach to shine light on these social justice matters that exist in our country.”