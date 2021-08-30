The Eagles activated safety Rodney McLeod and rookie offensive lineman Landon Dickerson. They are now eligible to practice and were participants during warmups Monday.

McLeod and Dickerson missed all of training camp and the preseason as they returned from knee surgeries. The Eagles had until Tuesday to decide whether to keep each on injury lists that would have prevented them from being eligible to play in at least the first six games of the season or add them to the active roster. Dickerson was on the non-football injury list and McLeod was on the physically unable to perform list.

While their return doesn’t mean either will be ready by the Sept. 12 opener at the Falcons, it does suggest that they will be medically cleared to play before Week 7.

McLeod, who tore his left ACL last December, has seemingly been ahead of Dickerson in his rehab. The former Alabama center, whom the Eagles drafted in the second round, suffered a similar injury last December. McLeod is expected to step into his starting spot when healthy. Dickerson will add to the Eagles’ interior depth on the line, although it could be only a matter of time before he starts.

For players on the roster bubble, there are now two fewer spots on the 53-man roster. The roster currently stands at 75. The Eagles have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to make final cuts.