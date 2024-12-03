CBS analyst Ross Tucker will honor late Eagles LB Maxie Baughan on ‘Thursday Night Football’

Former NFL offensive lineman and CBS Sports analyst Ross Tucker will honor late Eagles linebacker Maxie Baughan through the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign on Thursday Night Football.

During the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions broadcast, Tucker will wear custom shoes honoring both Baughan and former Chicago Bears center Mike Pyle by representing the Concussion Legacy Foundation as his charity of choice. This marks the fourth consecutive year Tucker has selected to support CLF.

Baughan spent six seasons with the Eagles as one of the league’s most feared linebackers from 1960-65. After his death at age 85 in 2023, Baughan was diagnosed with stage three CTE by Dr. Ann McKee. Now, the Eagles Hall of Famer is one step away from entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as one of the three finalists in the Seniors category.

Former Bears center Pyle was also diagnosed with stage four CTE after his death in 2015.

Tucker will be joined by other analysts, announcers, and players in wearing custom cleats to support a charitable cause of their choice during Weeks 13 and 14.

