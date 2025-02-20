Report: Eagles QB coach Doug Nussmeier leaving to become Saints offensive coordinator

The Eagles have another coaching position to fill, as Doug Nussmeier is reportedly following Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints to become their new offensive coordinator, according to the NFL Network.

Nussmeier, 54, spent the 2024 season coaching Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles quarterbacks. Before arriving in Philadelphia, Nussmeier had worked with the 36-year-old Moore in their previous stops with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-2022) and the Los Angeles Chargers (2023).

Moore was the quarterbacks coach (2018) and offensive coordinator (2019-2022) in Dallas while Nussmeier held the roles of tight ends coach (2018-19) and eventually quarterbacks coach (2020-2022). The duo then departed for the Chargers and continued their respective responsibilities.

On Feb. 11, the Saints hired Moore as their new head coach. Moore has been in the process of filling out his staff, reportedly making one of his first key hires in Nussmeier. While he has been an offensive coordinator at the collegiate level, Nussmeier has not held the title in the NFL.

Nussmeier has a number of connections to the Saints and the state of Louisiana. A former left-handed quarterback like Moore, Nussmeier was a fourth-round pick out of Idaho in the 1994 draft by the Saints. He spent four years in New Orleans as a backup. His son Garrett is the starting quarterback at LSU.

Nussmeier isn’t the only new reported Saints coach with an Eagles connection. Moore has also reportedly tapped Ted Rath, the Eagles’ former director of sports performance from 2020-2023, as their next director of sports science.

The Eagles have been busy identifying replacements among their coaching staff since Moore’s departure. The organization announced the promotion of Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator on Wednesday. To fill the vacant passing game coordinator role, the Eagles are reportedly hiring Parks Frazier, who first crossed paths with Patullo and Nick Sirianni when they worked for the Indianapolis Colts.

With Nussmeier’s reported departure, Hurts will now have his fifth different quarterbacks coach in his six seasons with the Eagles.

