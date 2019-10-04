New York Jets coach Adam Gase announced Friday that quarterback Sam Darnold will not play Sunday, when the Jets visit the Eagles.
Darnold, the Jets’ second-year franchise quarterback, missed the team’s Sept. 22 loss with mononucleosis, for which he continued to be treated through the Jets’ bye week. Darnold has practiced this week, but apparently a spleen exam did not show what it needed to show for him to be cleared for contact.
Luke Falk, a second-year quarterback from Washington State, will be the Jets starter. Eagles first-round rookie Andre Dillard played with Falk for the Cougars.
“He’s always just been a really calm, collected guy. He takes his job very seriously. … He was always a great leader back in college, and I guarantee he still is,” Dillard said Thursday.
Falk began the season on the practice squad, as the third-string QB for the now-0-3 Jets, but after Darnold’s illness was diagnosed, backup Trevor Siemian suffered a season-ending ankle injury.
In South Philly, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that the knee injury that limited left tackle Jason Peters in practice Thursday isn’t significant, and that Peters will play Sunday.
“Just felt something, but he’s fine,” Pederson said. Peters, 37, has been healthy this season, except for missing some snaps in the Detroit game because of an illness.
Pederson said wideout DeSean Jackson, 32, who hasn’t played since the opener, will be reevaluated next week as he attempts to return from an abdominal injury.
“He’s a runner, he’s a sprinter, so we’ve got to be careful,” Pederson said. “He’s doing everything in his power to get back out there, and we’ll evaluate him again next week.”