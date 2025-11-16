Saquon Barkley still looms over Giants fans thanks to eye-catching billboards from a Connecticut law firm

The Eagles have already played the New York Giants twice this season, but Saquon Barkley is still haunting Giants fans in Connecticut.

The face of the Eagles’ star running back has popped up on billboards for Goff Law Group alongside major highways throughout the state. In one billboard, Goff Law’s founder Brooke Goff is leaping over Barkley, mimicking his backward hurdle against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. The billboard reads, “We are leaps & bounds above the competition!”

Advertisement

The other billboard, which again features Barkley and Goff, comes with a tagline that might aggravate Giants fans in the area: “Doesn’t take a giant to be a champion!”

Goff Law, a personal injury firm, is known in Connecticut for its eye-catching billboards, which often feature celebrity cameos from Flava Flav to Chevy Chase and, naturally, Jared Goff — no relation.

Brooke Goff said she chose Barkley because of his reputation as a “good human being” in addition to his accomplishments as an athlete.

“I get to check off both boxes — being a great human and a great athlete — and it just so happens that the year that we utilize him he’s on the cover of Madden,” Goff said “He’s doing amazing things. It’s a win across the board for everybody.”

» READ MORE: Saquon Barkley’s foundation gives out mattresses to underserved children: ‘This is what it’s all about’

Goff meets every celebrity she appears on a billboard with, including Barkley. Her photo shoot with the former Giants running back for the billboards took place before the start of the NFL season.

“He was exactly what I was hoping he would be,” Goff said. “He was very kind. He was excited to do the board … We talked golf and we talked about football.”

The “giant” mention on the billboard references Barkley’s six-year tenure with the Giants. Goff wouldn’t discuss if Barkley knew what the billboards would read when the photo shoot occurred, but she did clarify the advertising message working alongside the gentle jab at the Giants.

“Because Connecticut’s small, there are a lot of big law firms coming in that claim to be the biggest firms in the country, and in their advertising suggest that because they’re so big, it makes them the best,” Goff said. “So, it’s a play on words for that aspect, as well.”

» READ MORE: Saquon Barkley handed this little girl a touchdown ball. Here’s what it meant to her.

Goff, who is a Jets fan, said she wasn’t worried about driving Giants fans in Connecticut away from her firm with the billboards. Between the Giants, Jets and Patriots in the general vicinity, New England — and especially Connecticut — has a diversity of rooting interests, so putting any player on a billboard is going to draw the ire of some.

“Jared Goff is the most far removed,” she said. “He’s a Lion, right? And I still got push back on that. We’re all very serious football people, especially in New England. So, I don’t think there’s anybody I could put on a board … I could put Tom Brady on a board and I think I would still get push back to make everybody happy.”

In each billboard, either Barkley or Goff is sporting a shirt which reads “Everyone watches women’s sports,” produced by TOGETHXR, a brand founded by Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird. Goff said putting the shirt on the billboard is reflective of her support for women’s sports.

“Any time that I can have a public stage to not only display my support and use any influence I have to try to bridge that equality gap, but to also just, again, remind people that women’s sports are here,” Goff said. “They’re growing, and you should take more stock into it and watch more of it.”

Goff’s billboards with Barkley aren’t the first time she’s connected with a Philly athlete, either. In August, the firm posted video to its Instagram page of Goff and Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey chatting in a golf cart at an outing for his charitable organization.