Saquon Barkley brings a young Eagles fan to tears before his big night against the Commanders

A young girl in a black Saquon Barkley jersey did a good job of getting the running back’s attention Thursday night before the game against the Commanders, Barkley said. And she wound up getting more than just the Eagles running back’s attention.

Normally, Barkley wears headphones during warm-ups and doesn’t hear everything. But he locked eyes with the girl and told her he’d be back over after he was done with his pregame routine. Before he exited the Lincoln Financial Field grass, Barkley stopped and motioned for her to take the jersey off.

A security guard helped out, handing Barkley the jersey and a marker. And as Barkley — who again dominated in a big Eagles win — signed the jersey, the young girl started to cry.

After Barkley scored twice and rushed for 146 yards — plus another 52 receiving yards — he was asked about the interaction. He hadn’t seen her emotional reaction in the moment, but was told what happened and later shown the video.

“It’s amazing that this game that I’ve been playing since I was a kid brought me to so many places and I’m able to have an impact or be able to have an impact or be able to have an interaction with a young fan like that,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

