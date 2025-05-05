Eagles stars Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts show off their looks at the Met Gala

The Eagles don’t just look good on the field — they clean up pretty nicely off the field.

Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and NFL offensive player of the year Saquon Barkley both attended the Met Gala on Monday. The theme of the gala was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” highlighting the history of Black men’s fashion, specifically on Black dandyism, standing out by being impeccably groomed and dressed, and West Philly native and Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo was among the co-chairs.

Hurts knows a thing or two about being impeccably groomed and dressed, and he showed it on Monday. He and his wife, Bryonna, in their first public appearance since revealing their marriage, came and they conquered, with Hurts in a beaded floral black velvet jacket and a beret, and Bryonna in a maroon beaded dress with fringe sleeves.

Barkley, in his second Met Gala appearance, dressed in Thom Browne, as he didn’t stray far from a traditional black suit.

It was certainly different from his last attempt in 2019 …

Call it a Philly glow-up.

Other athletes that attended included Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Justin Jefferson, and Serena Williams. LeBron James was a co-chair, but ultimately could not attend due to an MCL injury suffered during the NBA playoffs.