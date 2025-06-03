Saquon Barkley says he’s not worried about the ‘Madden curse’: ‘I feel like I ran out of curses’

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley on Monday was officially named the cover athlete for Madden NFL 26, which will feature his iconic backward hurdle on the front of the latest iteration of the franchise’s popular football video game.

The unveiling also came with an event at — more a takeover of — a hardly recognizable Geno’s Steaks in South Philly. The popular cheesesteak spot will be covered head to toe in Barkley imagery for the next week as it transforms into Steakquon’s, selling a themed sandwich with matching bags and cups.

Their big, brightly lit sign has also been transformed into a larger-than-life Barkley hurdling over — what else? — an even larger cheesesteak.

And while Barkley slung cheesesteaks and recorded a live podcast with former Eagles defensive end Chris Long on Monday night, there was one question that needed to be answered regarding a certain hex that has befallen past cover athletes: the “Madden curse.”

But Barkley isn’t worried.

“If anything, I feel like I ran out of curses,” Barkley said. “I’ve been injured a lot. Tore my knee, had multiple ankle injuries. It’s part of the game, it’s part of football, and one that I can do is train and get myself ready to perform at a high level for my team. I can only control what I can control. I’m not focused on the Madden curse. I’m focused on being on Madden and the opportunity of being on the cover of Madden and attaching my name to icons and legends.”

While the Eagles running back says he isn’t concerned, fans don’t have to look too far into the past for an example of a star running back being affected.

Just last year, the “Madden curse” came for San Francisco 49ers running back and Madden NFL 25 cover athlete Christian McCaffrey. He was placed on injured reserve twice and played in just four games as his team failed to reach the playoffs a year after appearing in the Super Bowl.

But for the most part, the majority of players to earn the cover in the last decade and a half have gone on to have perfectly normal seasons. It’s also inherent in landing the Madden cover — which typically comes after one of the best seasons of an athlete’s career — that the previous season’s success will be hard to top, let alone replicate.

For Barkley, matching the highs of last season could prove especially difficult after a career year in which he became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards, be named AP offensive player of the year, and win a Super Bowl.

But not even Eagles fans, still basking in the glow of their second Super Bowl title, seem to be worried.

“In the past I would’ve been, but not with Saquon. He’s got the juice,” said South Philly resident Ian Owens.

Staff writer Gabriela Carroll contributed to this article.