Saquon Barkley says he can squat more than Jalen Hurts, gets advice from Jason Kelce, and recounts Fletcher Cox’s trash talk

Jason Kelce had one piece of advice for new Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

“Don’t go down at the one-yard line,” Kelce said. “You’ve got to go down at the two. You go down at the one?”

“It’s curtains,” Barkley replied.

Why? Because with the Tush Push officially still allowed for the 2024 season, if you get too close to the end zone, Jalen Hurts will steal those touchdowns. But even if Hurts steals his touchdowns, Barkley thinks he’s got his quarterback, who famously squatted 600 pounds in college, beat in the weight room.

“It’s not even close,” Barkley said. “I don’t do that no more, but when I was really in that mindset of squatting and squat-off, I’d put myself up there with a lot of people … Jalen’s pretty strong. He don’t got me though.”

Barkley, who signed a three-year deal with the Birds in free agency earlier this month, was the latest guest on New Heights, Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast, and shared more insight into why he chose Philadelphia.

“I probably never imagined myself playing for Philly six years ago, but I get to come back to Pennsylvania. My family is from Pennsylvania — my lady, our kids, grandmas, all that is from Pennsylvania — and we’re already close, and we can even get closer and get a chance to compete,” Barkley said. “I got to admire them from afar, admire what he was able to build over there and get to be part of that culture. It was a no-brainer for me.”

Barkley said one of his favorite football experiences was playing against the Eagles at the Linc in the playoffs in 2023. Despite the Giants’ loss, Barkley said the environment at the stadium was the best he’d experienced since his time at Penn State, and that he was excited to be a part of that culture. On his visit to the facility, Barkley said he could tell there was an energy in the building after last season’s collapse, and that everyone in the building was committed to turning it around.

He also recalled the first time he played against recently-retired Fletcher Cox, who will join Kelce in throwing out the first pitch at the Phillies game on Saturday. Cox tackled Barkley and then said, “Yup, it’s me again. I’m going to be your daddy for the next 12 years,” according to Barkley. He said Cox and Brandon Graham’s energy — from the on-field smack talk to their coin-toss interactions — fired him up, and he’s excited to be on the other side.

Eagles fans are already embracing Barkley, who said he got a free bagel from a fan while in the area buying a house. He also said Kelce came through with a bit more advice in that department.

“They showed a video to the free agents, they had [Jason] talking, and you were like, ‘If you love this city, this city’s going to love you,’ and that’s what I’m excited for,” Barkley said. “I can’t wait to get to that place and embrace that culture and give 110% and more.”