Saquon Barkley believes he can accomplish even more for the Eagles in 2025: ‘I’m entering my prime’

Contrary to public perception, Saquon Barkley hasn’t spent every waking moment of the Eagles offseason program holed up in the gym, squatting a barbell practically overflowing with plates on either end.

Yes, those max squats are part of his regimen. But in the wake of his 2,005 rushing yards last season — 2,504 yards including the playoffs — Barkley prioritizes his recovery, too.

A younger Barkley, he said on Tuesday after mandatory minicamp, behaved differently. In the past, a video of Derrick Henry running hills might have ignited a sense of urgency within Barkley to get back to work. That competitiveness hasn’t gone away, but Barkley said he doesn’t draw comparisons anymore, knowing each player requires a different offseason plan.

“Everyone that I trust told me, basically, sit my [butt] down for a little bit,” Barkley said.

His individualized plan, according to Barkley, is working. Including playoffs, the star running back racked up 2,857 scrimmage yards last season, an NFL record, on 482 touches (which ranks 10th in league history). Despite accumulating unprecedented mileage on his body in 2024, Barkley denied experiencing any lasting effects four months after the Super Bowl, thanks to balancing heavy lifts with mobility and conditioning work.

“The beauty of it is, I don’t know how many touches I had or how many yards, but it doesn’t feel like it,” Barkley said. “I feel really good. Feel like I’m entering my prime.”

Don’t expect Barkley to retire anytime soon, despite what he said on former Eagle Chris Long’s Green Light podcast earlier this month. Barkley said at the time that he will probably be “one of those guys that it would be out of nowhere,” in terms of hanging up his cleats abruptly like his role model Barry Sanders.

Barkley said his passion for the game will never waver, even if his ability eventually does.

“The question was asked of me, and I don’t have a set date or how many years I want to play,” Barkley said. “I would love to play this game as long as God lets me and my body lets me.”

His body is still capable of accomplishing more, he said. No running back in league history has accumulated 2,000 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons — or more than one, for that matter.

Eric Dickerson, who holds the single-season rushing title, came close, collecting over 1,800 rushing yards twice (1983 and 1986). Barkley said that accomplishment would be “pretty cool,” but it isn’t an explicit goal of his at the moment.

“I didn’t go into last year with the mindset of rushing for 2,000 yards,” Barkley said. “Kind of just happened. I was able to watch A Football Life on Emmitt Smith, and he was big on writing goals. And I’m a big believer in setting goals, too, but for me, I kind of just take care of the little things first, and everything else that I want to accomplish, all the things you have to accomplish to become great, to create your legacy, and to become a Hall of Fame player, I just try to focus on that and the rest will take care of itself.”

Greatness won’t come without obstacles, though. While the Eagles offense embarks upon a new season with another new coordinator in Kevin Patullo, opposing defenses will scheme to stop the team’s high-powered rushing attack led by Barkley.

Even with a first-time play-caller at the helm, Barkley expressed a sense of belief in the group to evolve and adapt to the challenges presented by their opponents.

“The thing that gives me confidence is KP’s a hell of a coach, and you’ve got A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, Smitty [DeVonta Smith], I can go down the whole offense,” Barkley said. “Where we’re at right now in the playbook, where we’re still adjusting, trying to get all of those things ironed out. But whatever it looks like, that’s what it’s going to look like. The most important thing is winning football games. If we’ve got to adapt and we’ve got to look a different way, then we’re all willing to do that.”

Whether he’s squatting heavy or taking a few reps off in practice, Barkley said he’s determined to stick to the plan, while considering his long-term health. After all, despite winning a Super Bowl and earning AP offensive player of the year honors, Barkley is still motivated to solidify his NFL legacy as he enters Year 8.

“The thing that drives me is the same thing that has been driving me since I was a little kid,” Barkley said. “I’ve said it since I got into the league. I don’t mean it in an arrogant way. I want to be the best running back to ever play, or at least one of the best running backs to ever play. I don’t think there’s actually a way you can prove who’s the best. But that’s always been my motivation.

“I feel like God’s blessed me with a unique ability and put me through a lot of adversity, and that’s still going to be my mindset. The love of the game, wanting to win and wanting to compete and wanting to be great, it’s always going to push me, no matter if we win four Super Bowls.”