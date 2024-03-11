Saquon Barkley fires back at Tiki Barber after former Giant says Barkley is ‘dead’ to him

Saquon Barkley is hopping teams in the NFC East, leaving the Giants to join the Eagles, and not everyone is happy about it.

WFAN host and former Giants running back Tiki Barber warned Barkley against joining the Birds earlier in the week on the network when rumors started to swirl.

“The fact that Saquon would even contemplate going to play for that team in Philadelphia is insulting to his Giant history and legacy,” Barber said on WFAN. “...Do not go to the Philadelphia Eagles, because if you do, that appreciation and respect and reverence that we all have for you, Saquon, will be lost.”

Barkley chose to join the Eagles anyway, and Barber doubled down on his criticism of Barkley for leaving. Barber spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Giants from 1997-2006.

“He’s dead to us now. You’re dead to us, Saquon,” Barber said on Monday on WFAN. “Good luck, you’re dead to me.”

But Barkley took note of Barber’s disrespect, and went to social media to call him out, writing on X that Barber had “been a hater since I got to New York … and all the “Dead to me” talk don’t smile in my face when you see me.”

Barkley said his deal with the Eagles, which, according to sources, will pay him $26 million fully guaranteed over three years, included more guaranteed money than the Giants offered him.

Several of Barkley’s former Giants teammates came to his defense and wished him well, including Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Pugh.

“No Giants fans can be mad at Saquon,” Pugh wrote on X. “He sacrificed it all for the team and organization. The Giants decided they could only pay him a set amount, Philly was willing to pay more. Plain and simple. Business of football.”