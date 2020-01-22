Dugger might be from the most obscure program, but he is more representative of what the Senior Bowl has come to be in 2020 than is Kinlaw. Many of this year’s top draft prospects are among the 103 underclassmen who have declared. They can’t compete in Mobile unless they have graduated. The college playoff system has thrown in another wrinkle: LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton withdrew Monday, at least partly because his college season just ended last week, after 15 games.