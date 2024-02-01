Senior Bowl 2024: Offensive lineman Dominick Puni, running back Re’Mahn Davis among Day 3 standouts

MOBILE, Ala. — While a number of players opted to skip Thursday’s final Senior Bowl practice, a Big 12 offensive lineman and former Temple star made the most of their opportunity.

Kansas’ Dominick Puni, who started his career at Division II Central Missouri, played all five offensive line spots in Mobile at a high level. Meanwhile, Kentucky running back Re’Mahn Davis, who started his career with Temple, showcased his catching and running ability.

Here’s a look at the players who stood out in practice.

National team

Khyree Jackson, DB, Oregon

After missing the second day of practice, Jackson put together his best day, challenging wide receivers at the line of scrimmage with his length and physicality. During the one-on-one sessions near the goal line between wide receivers and defensive backs, Jackson had a number of high-level reps, including shutting down Southern Cal wideout Brenden Rice’s fade route by cutting off his path to the ball.

During the 11-on-11 period, Jackson made an outstanding pass breakup, staying with North Carolina’s Devontez Walker and turning his head to knock the ball away. While tall corners usually struggle in transitioning as they backpedal, Jackson can smoothly break on the football.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Southern Cal

While it’s difficult for running backs to stand out in the Senior Bowl setting, Lloyd put together his most consistent day, finding cutback lanes as a runner and winning reps when matched up against linebackers as a pass catcher.

During the 11-on-11 team periods, Lloyd excelled. On an outside zone run play, he did a great job cutting back against the flow of the play, making Penn State’s Adisa Isaac miss a tackle with a juke move to pick up a gain. He flashed his consistency catching the ball as well, a defining trait in figuring out whether a running back is a true three-down threat.

Dominick Puni, OL, Kansas

Over the course of the week, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Puni has stacked up consistent performances at center, guard, and even tackle. With the Jayhawks, Puni played left tackle in 2023 after spending the previous season at left guard. As a pass protector, Puni displays power with the agility to move laterally to anticipate counter moves.

As a run blocker on the third day of practice, Puni was climbing to the second level of the defense, cutting off linebackers. Showcasing his ability to play every position along the offensive line has certainly raised Puni’s stock.

American team

Jamari Thrash, WR, Louisville

The speed and explosiveness that Thrash plays with as a route runner was on full display throughout the week, and that trend remained true Thursday.

The highlight of the day came during seven-on-seven play when Thrash ran an out-and-up route, making an insane adjustment on the ball and snatching it away from the defensive back for a touchdown. Thrash has gotten open throughout the week, winning as an outside and slot receiver against a variety of defensive backs.

Re’Mahn Davis, RB, Kentucky

Davis showcased consistency catching the ball, flashed his pass-protection ability against linebackers, and hit open holes in the running game. His biggest highlight came during Wednesday’s practice, when he made a one-handed catch in linebacker-running back one-on-ones, and Thursday’s practice showcased his route-running ability.

In the team period, Davis ran a Texas route, faking a route to the flat before cutting it back over the middle of the field and making a diving catch for a touchdown in the red zone. Davis won’t blow you away with his speed, but he always puts himself in position to make plays.

Christian Jones, OT, Texas

Another player who showed consistency over all three practices, Jones was the best offensive lineman during the one-on-one sessions. While Day 1 standout Tyler Guyton sat out of the third practice, Jones continued to show his ability to handle different styles of pass rushers, from athletic players to power-profile linemen.

One of his most impressive reps Thursday came against Connecticut’s Eric Watts, flashing his strong hands and stout anchor to stop the defensive end in his tracks. However, Jones needs to be more balanced as a run blocker.