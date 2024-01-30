Senior Bowl 2024: Offensive linemen Tyler Guyton, Jackson Powers-Johnson among Day 1 standouts

MOBILE, Ala. — Coming into the 2024 Senior Bowl, the offensive linemen class appeared to be among the strongest groups, with several players who could be selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

When the final whistle blew to conclude practice for the American team during the first day of practice sessions, the buzz generated by two offensive linemen was palpable. Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton was flawless in pass protection, showcasing his rare footwork and athleticism at 6-foot-7, while Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson dominated at both guard and center against a strong defensive linemen group.

While those two players stood out above the rest, here’s a look at some other standouts from the first day of practice at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

» READ MORE: 2024 Senior Bowl: One player at each position who should interest the Eagles in Mobile

National team standouts

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

The power that Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga plays with was on full display against a diverse group of pass rushers, especially during the offensive line/defensive line one-on-one drills. An eye-popping rep to start came against UCLA’s projected first-round edge rusher Laiatu Latu, where he stymied his pass rush and used his upper body power to overwhelm Latu and finish the rep.

Throughout the team period except for a holding call, Fuaga was nearly flawless in pass protection, matching whatever moves and speed pass rushers attempted against him. His power as a run blocker was clear on tape and showcasing that he can handle different types of pass rushers will only make his case stronger as the first right tackle selected in this year’s draft.

DeWayne Carter, DL, Duke

Listed as a player to watch heading into the week, Duke defensive lineman DeWayne Carter showcased his power consistently during practice. In the one-on-one session against the offensive line, Carter used his power and leverage to knock over Wisconsin’s Tanner Bartolini. Later in a team drill, Carter split the right guard and got upfield pressure on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

During run plays in the team session, Carter consistently disrupted the running back’s path, allowing the linebackers behind him to flow into the play.

Quinyon Mitchell, DB, Toledo

Coming into the week with much-anticipated hype, Toledo defensive back Quinyon Mitchell continued to show his ability to be a disruptive, playmaking corner. From showcasing his patience at the line of scrimmage to turn and run on deep passes to exploding out of his backpedal to get pass breakups, Mitchell was locking down receivers during the one-on-one sessions with receivers that transitioned over to the team session.

One of his best reps came as a slot corner, matched up with Rice’s Luke McCaffrey, running step for step with the wideout and in position to make a play on the ball if it was thrown in bounds. He also made a nice play on a spot curl route, driving out of his backpedal to get the pass breakup. Mitchell looked like a first-round corner.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

Whether it was at center or guard, Jackson Powers-Johnson moved incredibly well, showcasing excellent strain to rework his hands in pass protection and fantastic anchor to halt pass rushers. In one of his lone pass rush reps at guard, Johnson showed poise and patience, throwing an accurate strike to knock back the defensive linemen before forcing him to run the hoop, ultimately winning the rep.

After impressing during the one-on-one sessions, Johnson then showed an adept ability to climb in the running game, working double teams up to linebackers. An argument could be made that the Oregon interior offensive linemen had the best practice of any player throughout the day across both practice sessions.

American team standouts

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Few players can run routes as smoothly as Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey and that ability was tough for opposing defensive backs to stop during the American team’s practice session. Whether it was out wide against corners or in the slot matched up with safeties, the Bulldogs wideout can shift his weight and sink into his hips at the top of routes without sacrificing his route pacing, keeping defenders off-balanced and unable to make a play on the ball.

Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Missouri

Another guy on our list of players to watch this week is Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, who looked excellent in one-on-one sessions with wide receivers Tuesday afternoon. Spending some time in the slot, Draine did an excellent job being physical during the rep matched up against Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith before flipping his hips, closing on the dig route, and registering a pass breakup.

Getting looks as a nickel corner will continue to show how versatile of a player he is.

Jaylin Simpson, Safety, Auburn

Auburn has three defensive backs down in Mobile this week and safety Jaylin Simpson had a banner day at a position that is difficult to make a substantial impact. He lost an early rep in one-on-ones against Jamari Thrash where he was in a good position to make a play, but Simpson made two excellent pass breakups lined up against tight ends. When lined up against Florida State’s Jaheim Bell, Simpson did a great job staying attached to Bell’s hip and undercutting a route over the middle.

Later during team drills, Simpson once again had an excellent pass breakup against Kansas State’s Ben Sinnott, swiping his arm to force an incompletion. Keep an eye on the Auburn safety as the week goes on, who could take some reps at outside corner.

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

A player listed as an Eagles target at pick No. 22 earlier this month, Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton has special athleticism that was a marvel to see up close. Gifted as a pass protector, Guyton brought intensity and power as a run blocker during a run blocking one-on-one session against defensive linemen, using strain and leg drive to root out Notre Dame’s Javontae Jean-Baptiste.

But it was the pass rush one-on-one drills where Guyton shined. From handling Alabama power rusher Chris Braswell to forcing Missouri’s Darius Robinson to run the hoop, Guyton showed his ability to reset his hands, move at a controlled pace, and finish every rep. It was a surgical display from a player whom Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy called the most gifted offensive tackle in this draft class.