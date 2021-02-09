While a couple of the monster bets hit, Sunday was still generally good for the sportsbooks. That’s what happens when the underdog and under both hit in a Super Bowl. The public loves betting the favorite and over.
Canceling out the Chiefs’ losses was the sportsbooks having to pay out hefty futures action on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl. William Hill, for example, had to pay out $480K on a 12-1 bet on Tampa Bay placed before the playoffs. BetMGM said it had twice as much liability of the Bucs to win the Super Bowl as the Chiefs.
Here’s a sampling of some notable plays:
- $3.46 million on the Bucs +3.5 (DraftKings)
- $2.3 million on the Bucs +3.5 (BetMGM)
- $345,000 on the Bucs +3.5 (BetMGM)
- $330,000 on the Bucs +3.5 (William Hill)
- $250,000 on the Bucs +3.5 (William Hill)
- Paul Domowitch, the only one of our writers to take the Bucs.
- $520,000 on the Chiefs -3 (William Hill)
- $200,000 on the Chiefs -3 (DraftKings)
- $180,000 on the Chiefs ML (BetMGM)
- $120,000 on the Chiefs -3 (William Hill)
- $115,000 on the Chiefs -3 (BetMGM)
- Inquirer writers who picked the Chiefs: Ed Barkowitz, Les Bowen, Marcus Hayes, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Vegas Vic. Sorry about that.
- CNBC reported that the apps for FanDuel and DraftKings each went down just before the game, which led to some rather unwanted feedback on social media.
On Jan. 2, at the William Hill book at Washington’s Capital One Arena, a bettor got down $40K on Tampa Bay at 12-1 to win the Super Bowl. The day before, in Nevada, William Hill took a $115K bet on Kansas City to win the Supe.
The futures action was heavy on the Buccaneers from the time speculation started that Brady was signing there. Tampa Bay opened up at 50-1 at PointsBet, and was 10-1 there in early January.
Know who likes the Eagles to win Super Bowl 56? No one, apparently.
William Hill’s sportsbook, which operates all over the country, reports that the Eagles have seen the least amount of money and fewest tickets written to win next year’s championship. The Eagles are 40-1, not the longest shot on the board but apparently leading the league in (yawn) apathy.
The Chiefs (5-1) and Packers (17-2) were atop the odds board for Supe 56. The Rams, who were 18-1 before acquiring Matthew Stafford, are one of three teams at 10-1. The Buccaneers, who opened at 50-1 last year, and the Bills are the others.
A New Jersey player has five grand on the Jets at 150-1. No thanks.