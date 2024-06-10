Summary judgments: K is (finally) for Kerkering; Paul George absurdity; our first look at Quinyon Mitchell

Updates, additions, and clarifications for the record as the Phillies keep cruising and the Eagles break for summer.

There’s some tantalizing evidence that Orion Kerkering is in the early stages of his long-awaited breakout ...

The pitcher we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks looks a lot like the closer-in-waiting the Phillies envisioned at the start of the season. Not that there was anything wrong with him before that. With a 1.19 ERA and five holds in 21 appearances, the bottom-line results have been there all season. But the gaudy strikeout numbers were conspicuously absent.

After a bout with the flu caused Kerkering to miss opening day, the 23-year-old reliever opened the season with just 14 strikeouts in his first 69 batters faced. That’s a meager 20.3% K rate, well below average for any big league pitcher, let alone a supposed high-leverage strikeout arm. Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman are both above 30%, for instance.

Look at Kerkering’s last five outings, though:

Eighteen batters faced, 10 strikeouts, the best K percentage of any pitcher in the majors over the last two weeks.

Nothing has changed with Kerkering’s stuff. The big difference is his command, particularly with his fastball, a pitch that has a tendency to fly away from him. In his last five outings, Kerkering has done a much better job at getting his fastball down in and below the zone. Of the 44 fastballs he has thrown, only six have been high and out of the zone, according to BrooksBaseball.net. Compare that to his first month-and-a-half, when 20% of his fastballs were high balls.

In Kerkering’s first 16 appearances, he threw just 10 fastballs in the lower third of the strike zone. In his last five appearances, he has thrown nine such pitches.

That’s a big step forward, and a big reason why his K rate has jumped. Kerkering’s fastball is less important for him than it is for most other high-leverage arms. But he needs to be able to call on it with confidence and consistency in order to keep hitters off his devastating sweeper. Pitching from behind in the count can be a recipe for disaster in high-stakes situations. In Kerkering’s last five outings, he has thrown 74% of his pitches for strikes, up from 67% before that. If he keeps that up, expect the strikeout numbers to continue to soar.

The idea of giving Paul George a four-year max contract is almost too absurd to take seriously ...

I’m more than skeptical that George or any other established superstar would seriously consider signing with the Sixers, at any price. That might be a good thing. George is eligible to sign a four-year contract worth $221 million. A recent report by the Ringer suggested that the Sixers could end up landing the 34-year-old star if the Clippers remain unwilling to give him that full amount. Daryl Morey has made it clear that he is operating in extreme win-now mode. Understandably so. But the Sixers should also be trying to minimize the chances of a complete and total disaster. George will be 35 years old by the end of next postseason. He would be 38 by the end of a four-year deal. Joel Embiid’s prime may be limited, but Tyrese Maxey’s prime should also be a consideration. Let’s not endanger that, too.

First impression of Quinyon Mitchell? Wow ...

You won’t find a more impressively built cornerback than the Eagles’ first-round draft pick. My lasting impression from minicamp was how strong Mitchell looks. He is listed at 6 feet and 196 pounds, but he wears it more like a safety or linebacker than an outside cornerback. Versatility was supposed to be Cooper DeJean’s hallmark. But Mitchell’s frame and strength raise some intriguing possibilities. As noted by The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Vic Fangio had Mitchell roaming the middle of the field in a dime package at one point. The best coordinators adapt their schemes to their talent rather than vice versa. I’m very interested to see what this defense actually looks like, given the unique skill sets Fangio has at his disposal.

“There’s a lot of players that physically are capable of being versatile,” Fangio said. “Where a lot of them get eliminated from being versatile is they struggle to learn the assignments and the techniques and the execution at a couple different positions. There’s a lot of guys that are versatile physically, but can’t do it mentally. They’re not going to get — your reps are watered down the more you’re moving around. And other guys, it comes easier for them than others, if that makes sense to you.”

Training camp should be fun.