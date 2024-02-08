Nick Foles’ Super Bowl ring lights up the night sky thanks to the Las Vegas Sphere

Sphere has been arguably Las Vegas’ biggest new spectacle of the past year. Now with Super Bowl LVIII around the corner, they’re using the infrastructure to promote the big game in every (weird) way they can.

For those who haven’t had the chance to see it, Sphere — with a capital S — is Vegas’ “immersive” entertainment venue, and it’s taken the world by storm. While its main selling point is a 360-degree LED display on the inside, people still look to Sphere for all the creative and humorous displays it shows off on the outside. It’s hard to miss.

This week’s themes: football ... and SpongeBob.

Many of the displays were things you expected to see, like a Verizon branded football helmet, or a uniquely shaped bracket recap of how we arrived at Sunday’s Chiefs vs. 49ers matchup, or the generic Super Bowl branding seen above.

Of interest to Philly fans was their display of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII championship ring. Every individual gem and jewel is clearly visible and incredibly detailed on the ring, which features Nick Foles’ name on the side.

Sphere also put everyone’s favorite yellow friend, SpongeBob “SpherePants,” on the display.

But even this has a football tie-in, as it was there to promote the first ever SpongeBob-themed Nickelodeon Super Bowl broadcast. The alternative showing of the game, which builds off previous success of Nickelodeon’s broadcasts of NFL games, will feature play-by-play from Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson.

Las Vegas has used Sphere on several occasions in the past to promote big sporting events coming to the area, such as the first-ever Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix or the 2023 NBA Summer League.

The behemoth cost $2.3 billion to build and charges $450,000 for one day of advertising.