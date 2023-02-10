Larry Fitzgerald discusses DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown; Eagles’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Brandon Graham

PHOENIX — A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith represent one of the NFL’s top wide-receiver duos. The pair of Eagles set new franchise records in receiving yards and receptions in their first season as teammates.

The Brown-Smith duo has put the league — as well as ans, pundits, and former players — on notice.

On Friday morning, former Cardinals wide receiver and future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald made an appearance at the Boys and Girls Club in Phoenix as part of the annual Walter Payton Man of the Year community event ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Fitzgerald finished his storied 17-year career after the 2020 season as one of the NFL’s most accomplished receivers. The 11-time Pro Bowler ranks second in NFL history in career receiving yards, second in career receptions, and sixth in receiving touchdowns.

When asked about Brown and Smith, Fitzgerald’s eyes lit up.

“They’ve dominated,” Fitzgerald said. “When you look at the numbers, the data supports it. A.J. is No. 2, and DeVonta is No. 3 — nobody has won in man-to-man at a higher rate besides [Minnesota’s] Justin Jefferson. You can just see those guys have the ability to dominate if they get one-on-one coverages. The way that Philadelphia plays, how they consistently run the football, it bodes well for the passing game.

“That’s a scary, dominant duo.”

Fitzgerald received the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2016. The Eagles’ nominee for the award this year is Brandon Graham, while the Chiefs’ is Patrick Mahomes. Both players were excused from Friday’s event with their respective teams in deep preparations for Sunday’s game.

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Autumn Lockwood set to become the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl

Fitzgerald discussed Graham’s off-field impact at length.

“I love BG,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve gotten to know BG pretty good over the last few years. Just a few weeks ago, he had that TV special, and how he’s able to touch lives. I marvel at the guy’s ability and his wherewithal to know how he can touch people’s lives. There was a young man with no arms, no legs, and he was really struggling mentally. I remember Brandon coming up and giving him a big hug; to see the look on the man’s face.

“Brandon understands how important and impactful his voice is. He’s using it in the right way, and that’s what makes him special.”

As for Fitzgerald’s prediction for Super Bowl LVII?

“I’ve got the Eagles,” he said. “That pass rush, the defense in general, the maturity of Jalen Hurts. I love Patrick Mahomes, he’s the MVP, and he’ll be the best player on the field. But I think the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL.”

The Eagles are one win away from their second championship. Join Inquirer Eagles writers EJ Smith, Josh Tolentino, Jeff McLane, Marcus Hayes and Mike Sielski on Gameday Central Sunday at 5 p.m. as they preview the game at inquirer.com/Eaglesgameday.