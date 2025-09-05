Eagles unveil Super Bowl champion banner before taking on Cowboys

The Eagles rolled out a red carpet, wheeled a pair of oversized replica Lombardi trophies onto the field, and turned on the green lights. Green fireworks launched off the Lincoln Financial Field roof. The 2025 season started with a celebration of how the 2024 season ended.

Jeffrey Lurie, flanked by Brandon Graham, walked down the red carpet, (real) Lombardi trophies in their hands, and Graham opened the ceremony with an E-A-G-L-E-S chant.

The Eagles fight song played as a black tarp covering the new Super Bowl banner was removed.

Most of the Eagles, as expected, were not on the sideline for the ceremony. However, Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, and Charley Hughlett, the three Eagles specialists, were on the field going through their final preparations for the game.

The Eagles weren’t either in 2018. It happened during a portion of the pregame festivities when players aren’t normally on the field anyway.

Plus, the team has been focused on not looking back anyway.

“This building has been locked in,” A.J. Brown said Tuesday. “We put that to bed long ago. We’re just ready to go. That’s over with. A lot of players didn’t experience it.”

After the banner was revealed, Rob McElhenney introduced the 2025 Eagles in a similar way that Bradley Cooper did ahead of the Super Bowl.

The banner reveal was spoiled a little earlier in the night before fans were allowed in the building. A few staff members were seemingly tinkering with the covering and the whole banner was nearly exposed, which allowed media inside the building to snap photos and share on social media.