Both coaches have been here before, Kyle Shanahan was here in the 2016 season as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator (lost to the Patriots). Reid, of course, was here in the 2004 season with the Eagles (also lost to the Patriots). The Chiefs were outscored by 31-7 in the first quarter of their first two playoff games, but managed to recover. They probably don’t want to dig themselves into yet another early hole Sunday.