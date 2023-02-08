Patrick Mahomes (ankle) ‘can do just about everything’ in Chiefs’ game plan vs. Eagles

It sounds like the Eagles will have to contend with a much healthier version of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII than the Bengals saw in the AFC championship game.

According to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Mahomes has made good progress recovering from the severe ankle sprain that knocked him out of the AFC divisional win over the Jaguars and left him noticeably hobbled in the AFC championship game against Cincinnati.

» READ MORE: 25 things to know about the Super Bowl

The Chiefs plan on holding a higher intensity practice on Wednesday as they ramp up their preparation for the Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Reid sounded happy with how Mahomes was moving in practice on Tuesday.

”He can do just about everything in the game plan,” Reid said. “I think he’ll be fine today.”