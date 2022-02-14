INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Teams wanting to win the Super Bowl and claim the NFL’s greatest prize are no doubt familiar with the iconic plays that helped other teams accomplish the feat. Nick Foles’ 2018 Super Bowl catch, the culmination of the play known as the Philly Special, is certainly one of those. Yet knowledge of something and the ability to replicate it are two different things.

When Los Angeles Rams player Cooper Kupp tried to throw the ball to quarterback Matthew Stafford during the third quarter, Kupp overthrew Stafford by a lot.

Foles remains the only player to both throw and catch a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl.

Former Villanova star and current Dallas Mavericks player Jalen Brunson spoke for many Eagles fans on social media with a succinct explanation of why the play didn’t work for the Rams.

The Rams still went on to win, and Kupp ended up with the game-winning touchdown catch and the MVP award. The failed Philly Special at the time helped swing the momentum in the direction of the Bengals. The passer himself on the successful famous play couldn’t help but offer brief commentary.