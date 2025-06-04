Sources: Eagles Super Bowl ring ceremony postponed

Eagles players, coaches, and staffers will have to wait a little longer to collect their Super Bowl rings.

The team has postponed its ring ceremony, which was originally scheduled for Friday, according to multiple team sources. The new date to commemorate the 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX remains unclear.

The Eagles’ original date fell in line with the players’ spring workout schedule. The final voluntary practice of organized team activities is set for Thursday before a one-day, mandatory minicamp scheduled for next Tuesday. Players and coaches will then break for a little over a month before returning for training camp in late July.

The reason for the delay came down to the commissioned jewelers needing more time to finish the rings, according to a source familiar with the process. Members of the team were sized for the rings back in February in the days after winning the title in New Orleans.

Following the Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory in 2018, the organization gave out 10-karat white gold rings with 219 diamonds and 17 green sapphires. They also included a dog mask inscribed on the inside for each player and coach as a nod to the “Underdogs” theme the team adopted during that postseason run.

This version is bound to be bigger in just about every way. Even setting aside the custom for each year’s Super Bowl winners to outdo previous iterations of championship rings, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has been vocal about the standing of last year’s team among the best ones in the history of the game.

“Just roster-wise, incredibly capable,” Lurie said at the annual league meetings back in March. “Very well coached, all sides of the ball. Really hard to pinpoint a weakness. And then the way it dominated the [NFC] championship game and the Super Bowl. There have been some other teams. It’s right up there, I think, with those teams. That’s something for you guys and everyone else to decide, not me. We just experienced a major win against Washington and a major win against the Chiefs. Those were not close games.”

