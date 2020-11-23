The real reason I’m not expecting a shootout here is that both defenses are stout. The visiting Rams entered the week ranked second in both scoring defense (18.7 points per game) and total defense (296.4 yards per game). They also slotted in at No. 3 in passing defense (199.7 per) and No. 5 in rushing defense (96.8 per). No wonder the Under is 6-0 since Oct. 4 in L.A.’s games.