LAS VEGAS — If you’re expecting a shootout tonight, you might wanna recalibrate.
Sure, last season’s game was bonkers, with 95 points on the board as Tampa posted a 55-40 win. But that was with the LEGENDARY Jameis Winston at QB for the Bucs. Now, it’s just the ordinary old Tom Brady. Just kidding.
The real reason I’m not expecting a shootout here is that both defenses are stout. The visiting Rams entered the week ranked second in both scoring defense (18.7 points per game) and total defense (296.4 yards per game). They also slotted in at No. 3 in passing defense (199.7 per) and No. 5 in rushing defense (96.8 per). No wonder the Under is 6-0 since Oct. 4 in L.A.’s games.
And when you look across the field, the Bucs D leads the NFL in rushing defense (76.6 yards per) and ranks third in total defense (300.3 per). So, we’re going low, Under 48.5, and if you can find a +5 just before kickoff, we would tickle the kids from Los Angeles.