Jason Kelce says Broncos QB situation is different than ’17 Eagles; Greg Olsen praises Nick Sirianni on ‘New Heights’

On Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, Jason and Travis Kelce offered their takes on the latest NFL news as the conference championships approach this Sunday.

The brothers brought in Greg Olsen, who reflected on Monday’s College Football Playoff championship as a former University of Miami tight end before his NFL and broadcasting careers. Olsen also joined the conversation about open coaching positions.

Olsen praises Sirianni

Although the Eagles season is over, former center Jason Kelce still brought up the Birds in this week’s episode. Olsen had some words of admiration for coach Nick Sirriani.

“I love Sirianni,” the Fox analyst said. “I actually texted him because I ran into his brother at the Miami game. I know he gets a lot of flack, and people want to come after him, but I love him, his energy, his edge, and I love the way he manages the game. I ended up fighting the entire universe on behalf of him a couple weeks ago. But that was a losing proposition.”

Olsen also emphasized the opportunity for the Eagles in hiring a new offensive coordinator.

“If I’m an offensive play-caller, I’m doing everything in my power to get that job,” Olsen said. “I want to call offensive plays in Philadelphia because you can do whatever you want. That’s a great job.”

Foles in Twitter controversy

On the topic of the AFC championship game, the brothers discussed the Denver Broncos’ chances against the New England Patriots. With starting quarterback Bo Nix out with an ankle injury, backup Jarrett Stidham is expected to battle against Patriots signal caller Drake Maye. Stidham has not thrown a pass all season.

Travis Kelce joked about a viral tweet on Sunday from former Eagles backup Nick Foles, which received 17.4 million views. Foles referenced the 2018 Super Bowl, in which he led the Eagles to a 41-33 victory over New England as he subbed for injured starter Carson Wentz.

However, Jason Kelce wasn’t convinced that the Broncos quarterback predicament is anything similar to what he went through with the Eagles in 2018.

“I still remember when Wentz went down, and you could hear a pin drop in the locker room because we knew that his ACL was torn after the game,” Kelce said. “We were like, ‘We just lost our starting quarterback, how are we going to overcome this?’ It took a couple games. That’s the one thing that Stidham doesn’t have. We got the rest of the season and [Foles] warmed into that role. … It’ll be interesting to see what [Broncos coach] Sean Payton has [cooked up] this coming week against the Patriots.”