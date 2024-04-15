Taylor Swift reps ‘New Heights’ during Coachella trip with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent the weekend down in the desert at Coachella. Swift didn’t hit the stage herself, but spent the weekend taking in other performances with Kelce and supporting friends like Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff on Saturday.

At the festival, Swift wore a green New Heights hat, supporting Travis and Jason’s popular podcast — which also helped get her and Travis together.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift told Time Magazine for her Person of the Year profile. “We started hanging out right after that.”

The online New Heights store only sells the hat Swift wore in black. Travis wore the same hat on the most recent episode, but it’s not clear if the green version will hit the New Heights store sometime in the near future. Not for lack of trying on the fans’ part.

Swift was pictured in the hat all over the festival — in the pit, backstage, and even with an Instagram-famous dog.

She’s never appeared on New Heights herself, but Travis often drops short insights about their relationship on the show.

“I don’t know how I did it because she was not into sports, so I don’t know how the f**k I did it,” Travis joked about how they got together on last week’s episode of the show.

Maybe, one day, Swift will appear as a special guest? But until then, Jason might have some words for Travis about their weekend in the desert on Wednesday’s episode. Swifties definitely want to hear more about this move.