LAS VEGAS — C’mon down to Nashville for the Titans-Colts Thursday night game where we grabbed Tennessee at -2.
You’ve probably seen the trends that favor Indy, BIG TIME. Like winning eight of the last nine in Nashville, and covering 13 of the last 17 overall against the Titans. THROW 'em all in the GARBAGE! For a few reasons.
First, all those games at Tennessee were played WITHOUT Ryan Tannehill at QB for the Titans and WITHOUT Philip Rivers under center for the Horseshoes.
In the first meeting last season at Tennessee, the Colts won 19-17, but, it was Marcus Mariota at QB for the Titans. Double M was just OK, completing 19 for 28 for 154 yards and a TD, with a mediocre 93.5 rating.
In the second meeting at Indy, the Titans rocked the party, easing to a 31-17 W as Tannehill took over as the QB. The former Dolphin first-round pick was 17 for 22 for 182 yards with 2 TDs, no INTs and a gorgeous 131.3 rating.
Since taking over for Mariota, Ryan T. has won 15 of 21 and led the Titans to the AFC title game against Kaycee.
The Horseshoes are sitting at 5-2, which we applaud, but wins over the Jets (0-9), Vikings (3-5), Lions (3-5), Bengals (2-5-1) and Bears (5-4) do NOT impress me.
Tannehill has been incredibly efficient this season, throwing 19 TDs with only 3 INTs, while Old Man Rivers has thrown just 10 TDs and SEVEN INTs.
Gonna dance with Mrs. Vic to the Patti Page version of the “Tennessee Waltz”, although you might wanna punch up the fabulous Sam Cooke effort. Might also sip a little “Tennessee Whiskey” with George Jones at the mic, and after a couple of glasses, drop some cash on the kids from Nashville.