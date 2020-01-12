The NFL playoffs continue Sunday with the two final divisional round games — the Houston Texans vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. on CBS, followed by the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Green Bay Packers at 6:40 p.m. on Fox.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will have the call for Texans-Chiefs, one week after the former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst was brilliant calling Titans head coach Mike Vrabel’s clock-running antics during their wild-card win over the Patriots. Calling Seahawks-Panthers Sunday night are Fox’s No. 1 crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.
For Buck, Sunday’s playoff return to Lambeau Field will come a few days more than 15 years since he famously called Randy Moss’s fake mooning touchdown celebration a “disgusting act” during the 2004 NFC wild card game between the Vikings and the Packers, back when his broadcast partner was Cris Collinsworth.
Buck caught hell over the comments and is still mocked and ridiculed about them on social media, despite burying the hatchet with Moss back in 2013 (Buck’s wife, Michelle, also works with Moss at ESPN). Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina this week, the longtime Fox play-by-play announcer said he still stands by what he said following Moss’ antics.
“I stand by what I said in the moment on live TV the same way I stand by what I said on the Kyle Rudolph touchdown last Sunday. I always do. I have to. It’s a high-wire act every week, every game. It’s not as easy as most people think,” Buck told Sports Illustrated. “Some liked it. Some didn’t.”
“A fake mooning and putting his ass on the goal post to paying fans in a stadium on national TV? I would for sure be regretful if I said nothing,” Buck added. “That’s not how I was brought up."
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
When: Sunday, Jan. 12
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.
Time: 3:05 p.m. kickoff
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)
Radio: 94.1 WIP via Westwood One (Kevin Kugler, Trent Green, James Laurinaitis)
Streaming: CBS All Access, fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Shawn Hochuli
When: Sunday, Jan. 12
Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.
Time: 6:40 p.m. kickoff
TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews)
Radio: 94.1 WIP via Westwood One (Kevin Harlan, James Lofton, Hub Arkush)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Referee: Clete Blakeman
On the NFL Network, coverage begins at 9 a.m. with a three-hour edition of Good Morning Football: Weekend, hosted by Colleen Wolfe and featuring analysts Michael Robinson, DeAngelo Hall, and Mike Garafolo. NFL GameDay Morning starts at 11 a.m., hosted by Rich Eisen alongside analysts Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, and Michael Irvin. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport will provide live updates throughout the morning.
ESPN will air Postseason NFL Countdown at 10 a.m., hosted by Sam Ponder. She’ll be joined by analysts Matt Hasselbeck, Randy Moss, Rex Ryan, Charles Woodson, Tedy Bruschi, and Louis Riddick, with Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter providing live updates. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will also join the show as a guest analyst.
At 2 p.m., CBS will preview the Texas-Chiefs game with The NFL Today, hosted by James Brown and featuring Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson, and Bill Cowher, who was surprised on set Saturday with the news he has been elected as one of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Fox NFL Sunday airs at 6 p.m. ahead of Seahawks/Packers, co-hosted by Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee with analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson. NFL insider Jay Glazer will provide live updates.