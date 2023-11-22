From Jalen Hurts to Bryce Harper, here’s what Philly fans should be thankful for

Happy Turkey Day. If you’re a Philadelphia sports fan, you should be thankful …

… that Charissa Thompson doesn’t work around here, because it would be a bummer to find out Jalen Hurts doesn’t exist.

… that Jason Kelce is 35 but plays like he’s 25.

… that Hurts is 25 but plays and carries himself like he’s … older and wiser than 25.

… that the Eagles, in 2021, hired Nick Sirianni to be their head coach and not Josh McDaniels.

… that, in Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman, the Eagles have a decision-making duo at the top of their franchise that is as stable and smart as any in the NFL. The Eagles don’t do everything right. But if you look around the league, you’ll notice how many organizations do so many more things wrong. They hire the wrong coaches (e.g. McDaniels) for the wrong reasons (e.g. He worked for Bill Belichick and must therefore be brilliant!). They have misplaced priorities when it comes to evaluating and collecting talent. They rely on antiquated philosophies when it comes to building a roster and managing the salary cap.

… Seriously, take just one example of this. By finishing with the NFL’s worst record in 2019, the Cincinnati Bengals were able to draft a franchise-changing quarterback in Joe Burrow. But Burrow is injured and will miss the rest of this season, and even though the Bengals are 5-5 and statistically and theoretically still in the playoff race, they’re done for. Why? Because their backup quarterback is Jake Browning, who went undrafted in 2019, was cut three times by the Minnesota Vikings, and had not thrown a pass in an official NFL game before this season. What a lousy insurance policy.

Meanwhile, the Eagles over the years have shown that it pays to invest in an excellent No. 2 QB. Nick Foles, Hurts, Michael Vick, Jeff Garcia, Mark Sanchez, Gardner Minshew: All of them have helped the Eagles win games — even a Super Bowl — as backups. The Eagles aren’t as strong there this season, with Marcus Mariota, as they’ve been in the past, but at least they recognize the importance of the position.

… But I digress. Now, back to being thankful.

… that Bryce Harper heals like Wolverine.

… that Harper, Hurts, and Kelce have provided a blueprint for success and happiness for every superstar athlete who makes a long-term commitment to playing for a Philadelphia franchise. Does a star here have to pander to fans? Yes, a bit. But Phanatic-themed cleats and an accommodating attitude toward the media are a small price to pay for understanding that, if you’re planning to live and play in this market for at least five years, you should make things as easy and enjoyable for yourself as possible. Play hard. Own up to your mistakes. Embrace the demands this environment and these fans place on you.

… that Aaron Nola will be a Phillie in 2024 and beyond.

… that Craig Kimbrel won’t.

… that the Trea Turner standing-ovation gambit worked. It lifted the invisible anvil off Turner’s back, and it reflected well on a fan base that, while still as tough as any in the country, has always had a sentimental side and has softened over time.

… that Tyrese Maxey is here.

… that James Harden isn’t.

… that the Sixers’ lease at the Wells Fargo Center doesn’t expire for another eight years, because I don’t know about you, but I just can’t get enough of the measured, high-minded civic debate about their downtown arena proposal.

… that no one thought to paint an entire basketball court scalding red before this year.

… that — fingers crossed — no one will think to do it after this year.

… that Dave Scott and Chuck Fletcher aren’t in charge of the Flyers anymore.

… that Dan Hilferty, Danny Briere, Keith Jones, and John Tortorella are.

… OK, we’ll see how long that quartet stays together and what, if anything, they’re able to accomplish. But so far, good start, guys.

... that the Philadelphia area is still a place where high school sports matters, where it remains a point of community connection and pride. If you doubt that truth, you should have been at Kottmeyer Stadium in Downingtown or War Memorial Field in Doylestown last Friday for the semifinals of District One Class 6A football playoffs. Or you should go, on Thanksgiving morning, to 48th and Spruce for West Philly-Overbrook. Or to Delaware County for Ridley-Interboro. Or to Lower Bucks County for Bristol-Morrisville. Or to South Jersey for Haddonfield-Haddon Heights. Or, come late February, you should get to the Palestra early — because make no mistake, it will be packed — for the Philadelphia Catholic League boys and girls basketball tournament.

… that you got to enjoy Mike Jensen’s reporting skills, prose, and insights for more than 30 years. His friends and colleagues will miss working with him more than he knows or would ever acknowledge, and it’s that humility that makes him the best of us. He is a pro in every sense of the word. There’s no replacing him.