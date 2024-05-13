The Eagles’ new partnership with TickPick will put you on the field — literally

Getting on the field at the Linc is a lifelong dream for many young Philadelphians. Most probably dreamed of doing it as a player, before reality eventually set in. But that’s not the only way to get on the field.

In 2023, the Eagles invited a few lucky fans onto the sideline for warm-ups in a series of heartwarming videos. In 2024, the Birds are partnering with TickPick as the team’s official fan experience partner — and one of those experiences is to be one of the fans holding the American flag on the field during the national anthem.

Both ticket packages include on-field access, two hours of all-inclusive food and drink, and a meet-and-greet with “Eagles legends,” though it’s not yet clear who those will be. The NFL schedule hasn’t been released yet — that’s coming May 15 — and there’s also no pricing information currently available on their site.

TickPick is also opening TickPick Landing, on top of Pepsi Plaza across from sections 129 and 130, which will be the home of the TickPick all-inclusive tailgate experience for 90 TickPick ticket holders two hours prior to kickoff. One hour prior to kickoff, it will be opened to all fans inside the stadium, and TickPick states there will be prizes and giveaways for fans to win at the lounge.

TickPick, a secondary ticket provider known for having no fees on its transactions, also announced it is partnering with the Rams, who are offering similar packages for the new year at So-Fi Stadium. The Eagles and Rams are the first two teams to officially partner with TickPick as a fan experience partner.