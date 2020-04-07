Timmy Brown, the Eagles running back and returner who was one of the franchise’s signature players of the 1960s, has died at age 82, the team announced Tuesday.
A native of Indiana, Brown was living in Southern California with his son Sean at the time of his death, which Sean Brown said was due to complications from dementia.
“He was such a kind, warm person,” his son said. “He was a really good man ... there was no facade, no fakeness.”
"He had a very tough childhood, so he made sure that I had a very happy, very good one."
Timmy Brown led the NFL in all-purpose yardage in 1962 and ’63. In 1966, he became the first player in the league to return two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same game, as the Eagles upset Dallas, 24-23, at Franklin Field.
In 1968, the Eagles traded Brown to the Colts. He retired after their loss to the New York Jets in Super Bowl III.
“Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement. “A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility. He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career. Those who knew him well have said they will remember him for his outgoing, uplifting personality and the connections he built with his teammates and the community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.”
Brown went to Hollywood and enjoyed a solid acting career, including roles in the Robert Altman films M*A*S*H and Nashville. He later became a Los Angeles parole officer, and was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1996.
In 2003 when Lincoln Financial Field opened, the Eagles got actor Sylvester Stallone to make a surprise appearance. Stallone wore a No. 22 jersey in honor of Brown, his boyhood hero.