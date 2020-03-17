For the first time in two decades, the New England Patriots have instability at quarterback.
Tom Brady announced on social media Tuesday that he will “take his football journey elsewhere,” thanking Patriots fans for their support.
The message from the six-time Super Bowl champion read:
“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, [Patriots owner Robert Kraft] and the Kraft family and the entire organization,” Brady wrote. "I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning club built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me — I have learned from everyone.
"You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherish every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for it. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that.
"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciated everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”
Kraft told ESPN that Brady reached out to the Patriots last night, and he expressed gratitude for the 42-year-old quarterback, who has started 283 games under center for New England since 2001.
“Tommy initiated contact last night and came over," Kraft said. "We had a positive, respectful discussion. It’s not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son.”
The Panthers gave quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade Tuesday.
Newton is a three-time Pro Bowler and was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2015 after throwing 35 touchdown passes and scoring 10 rushing touchdowns en route to a 15-1 season. Injuries have slowed Newton in recent years, though. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound signal caller missed most of last season with a foot injury that required surgery. He’s also battled shoulder problems over the past few seasons.
The Panthers hired former Temple and Baylor coach Matt Rhule to a long-term contract earlier this year and appear to be starting fresh. According to an ESPN report, the Panthers are interested in Teddy Bridgwater, who spent the last two seasons as the backup with the New Orleans Saints. Bridgewater relieved Drew Brees last season for five games and threw nine touchdowns and won all of his starts.
Newton took to social media to assert that the Panthers are forcing him out rather than him requesting a trade himself, commenting on a Panthers post on Instagram.
Newton said the Panthers forced him into finding a trade, asking them to stop with the world play.