Tom Brady calls out ‘racist’ Philly fans in his Netflix roast rebuttal

Eagles fans have been roasting Tom Brady ever since Super Bowl LII, but on Sunday, Netflix took its turn, bringing together a group of Brady’s closest friends (and some enemies) to do the same as part of “The Greatest Roast of All Time.”

Unfortunately, Nick Foles was not present to take a few shots at Brady after beating him in the Super Bowl. Neither was Brandon Graham, who got the game-winning sack, or any other Eagle from that Super Bowl team. But Brady still got his shot in on Philadelphia fans during his rebuttal near the end of the three-hour special.

Advertisement

“Philly fans are a bunch of racist [expletives],” Brady said. “ … But Kevin Hart is from there, so I understand.”

Brady knows he played in Boston, right?

“Philly has to grease their poles when they win a championship,” he continued. “And how do they do it? By rubbing someone from Philadelphia on them.”

» READ MORE: Tom Brady’s Netflix roast features lots of humor, reunion between Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick

Philadelphia native and Eagles fan Kevin Hart hosted the roast, but didn’t get any jokes in about the Eagles. Hart focused on Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his relationship with former coach Bill Belichick, who also attended the roast. A long line of guests came in to take their shots at Brady, including Drew Bledsoe, Belichick, comedian Nikki Glaser, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and even Ben Affleck.

Will Ferrell made an appearance as Ron Burgundy, and led the entire crowd to chant that Brady was “Eli Manning’s [expletive],” referencing Brady’s two Super Bowl losses to Manning’s Giants. But Manning himself also didn’t make an appearance, joking on X that he’d already roasted Brady twice.

So, Eagles fans, take it as a compliment. You’ve gotten under Brady’s skin so successfully over the years since the Super Bowl win that he included you in the roast unprompted.