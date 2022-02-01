Tom Brady has closed the book on his historic 22-year career. On Tuesday morning, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL in an Instagram post.

The 199th pick in the 2000 draft, Brady, 44, is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520) and touchdowns (624). He finishes with seven Super Bowl victories, three NFL MVP awards and 15 Pro Bowl nods.

Spending 20 of his 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and his final two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady had a career record of 7-2 against the Eagles. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to win and lose a Super Bowl against the same team: the Eagles. Let’s take a look back at some of Brady’s most iconic moments against them.

Brandon Graham’s Super Bowl strip-sack

Feb. 4, 2018: Eagles defeat Patriots, 41-33

With the Eagles clinging to a five-point lead and 2:16 left in the game and the Patriots facing second-and-2 from their own 33-yard line, defensive end Brandon Graham broke into the pocket with a powerful bull rush. As Brady cocked back and attempted to release a pass, Graham grabbed his throwing arm and forced perhaps the biggest fumble in Eagles history. Fellow defensive end Derek Barnett pounced on the loose ball, and the Eagles went on to tack on a field goal. Moments later, they were celebrating the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.

Brady’s last ride

Jan. 16, 2022: Eagles lose to Bucs, 31-15

The Eagles surprised many fans and pundits when they recovered from a 2-5 start to the season, eventually finishing 9-8 and gaining a playoff berth. But their ride came to an abrupt end in the wild-card round versus Brady and the Buccaneers. The Eagles were no match for Brady, who picked apart the defense with ease and put the game away in the first half. In two games against the Eagles during his final season, Brady completed 63-of-79 passes for 568 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Brady’s triumph over the Eagles wound up being the final victory of his storied career.

Malcolm Jenkins’ pick-6

Dec. 6, 2015: Eagles defeat Patriots, 35-28

Entering halftime of an ultra-competitive contest, the Eagles and Patriots were tied at 14. But during the third quarter, safety Malcolm Jenkins ignited the home crowd at Lincoln Financial Field, when he recorded a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown off Brady. Darren Sproles added to the damage later in the quarter with an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown, and the Eagles never looked back. Brady finished with 312 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two critical interceptions.

The 2005 Super Bowl

Feb. 6, 2005: Eagles lose to Patriots, 24-21

The Patriots put an exclamation point to their dynasty with their third Super Bowl victory in four years. It was a defensive battle late in the game, but Brady did just enough to secure his ninth playoff victory. Although he wasn’t named Super Bowl MVP — the award instead going to Deion Branch, who tied a Super Bowl record with 11 receptions — Brady completed 23-of-33 throws for 236 passing yards and two touchdowns. With 17 seconds left and the Eagles at their own 5,, Donovan McNabb threw a pick that sealed their fate.

Schwartz’s D does its job

Nov. 17, 2019: Eagles lose to Patriots, 17-10

Stopping Brady has never been an easy challenge, but defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz was up for the task during his next-to-last season with the Eagles. Brady was stymied by the Schwartz-led defense, completing just 26-of-47 passes with zero touchdowns. Carson Wentz couldn’t muster much more, finishing with just 214 passing yards and one touchdown in this low-scoring affair. The difference maker wasn’t Brady, but instead receiver Julian Edelman’s 15-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett in the third quarter.