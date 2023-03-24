NFL declines to reassess the legality of the ‘tush push’ play the Eagles dominated with

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts can let out a collective sigh of relief.

The NFL’s 2023 playing rule, bylaw, and resolution proposals document was released Thursday, and the list of potential rule changes, which will be discussed during next week’s NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, did not involve the quarterback sneak.

Earlier in the month, this particular play was a hot topic at the NFL Scouting Combine, after the Eagles converted on 90.6% (29 of 32) of their QB sneak attempts during the 2022 season. Often, they’d support Hurts with an assortment of teammates from behind, and those players were tasked with pushing Hurts forward. Across the league, the ultra-successful play earned the nickname “The Tush Push.”

“Rather than complain about it, maybe teams should practice perfecting the [QB sneak] like [the Eagles],” one high-level NFL executive told The Inquirer.

Turns out, that viewpoint has become reality after the QB sneak was not included in the NFL’s rule proposals document. From a historical perspective, pushing a teammate forward has been legal since 2005.

“Until they change the rules, it’s going to be part of our game,” former Eagles and current Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “… It’s a valuable part of anybody’s offense. You saw what Philly did and has done with their offensive line and Jalen Hurts. That’s a great example of using the tools and resources you have to execute that play.”

Said Eagles general manager Howie Roseman: “All I know is everything we’re doing is legal and it works. And just because people do something that’s really good, doesn’t mean it should be outlawed.”

OTAs schedule announced

The NFL released the voluntary offseason workout program schedule for all 32 teams on Friday afternoon. Similar to the past couple of offseasons under Sirianni, the Eagles have a light workload compared to the rest of the league.

Aside from rookie minicamp, scheduled for May 6-7, the Eagles are one of just two teams (Cincinnati Bengals) who won’t hold mandatory minicamp, which means all workout sessions will be voluntary. Sirianni’s overall belief is that fewer and less intense practices will keep players healthier, and the non-forced sessions also help appease some of the team’s veteran players.

The Eagles are scheduled to host six total OTA sessions on the following dates: