The Eagles have ‘serious issues’ to fix and ‘they’re all guilty.’ Here’s what they’re saying after another loss.

The Eagles suffered their second consecutive loss on Thursday night, getting dominated by the New York Giants on the ground and through the air at MetLife Stadium.

Not much went right for the Eagles on Thursday, and people had a lot to say about it ...

‘I apologize to anyone who had to sit through this’

The Tush Push was about the only thing still working for the Eagles on Thursday, but it was not without controversy. One person who was not happy with the Eagles’ decision to go for four consecutive Tush Pushes in the red zone to score? Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons, who posted on X during the game that “This is not football!”

The play has come under fire for its poor aesthetics, and the league even tried to ban it in the offseason, but four Tush Pushes in a row was a bridge too far for almost everyone.

“On behalf of the National Football League and its fans, I apologize to anyone who had to sit through this,” Mike Greenberg said on ESPN’s Get Up!

‘A high school team could have beat the hell out of them’

Former Eagle and WIP host Seth Joyner pulled no punches when it came to the Eagles’ offense, which looked lifeless on Thursday against a Giants team that had won just one game but allowed a season-low 17 points against the Birds.

“Nick Sirianni and Kevin Patullo and Jalen Hurts, they’re all guilty here,” Seth Joyner said. “A.J. Brown, they’re all guilty. We have an offensive line that’s supposed to be one of the best offensive lines in the National Football League, and a high school team could have beat the hell out of them tonight the way they played.”

The Eagles still haven’t nailed down exactly what kind of offense they are, and Chris Long called out Kevin Patullo’s lack of creativity as part of why the running and passing game have both stagnated.

“Kevin Patullo, it looks like he’s just calling plays, and not calling a game,” Long said. “The creativity’s not there, the pre-snap motion’s just, eh, I don’t know who they’re trying to be.”

‘Everything was not fine’

In the span of five days, the Eagles have gone from 4-0 to 4-2. Winning the first four games helped calm some of the discourse about their struggling offense, but now that the cracks are starting to be exposed, ESPN’s Dan Graziano asked on Get Up! whether this Eagles team is capable of fixing their mistakes and finding an identity, like the 2024 squad.

“Everything was not fine when they were 4-0,” Graziano said. “The offense was a mess, and we were being told, ‘It’s OK! They’re 4-0!’ There are serious issues to fix on this offense. Now, the question is, does this become 2023, where they started 10-1 and then fell apart at the end and never got their offense figured out, or does this become 2024.”