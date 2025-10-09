The Eagles are a mess, and things just might get worse

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — As the third quarter ended here Thursday night and several members of the Giants’ defense celebrated tackling Saquon Barkley for a 2-yard loss, A.J. Brown wandered around in the nearest end zone, alone, as if he were tipsy and trying to find his way home. Then, a few minutes later, after Jalen Hurts threw a backbreaking interception to end a drive inside the Giants’ 20-yard line, there was Brown by himself again. His teammates were trying to chase down Cor’Dale Flott, who was sprinting 68 yards to set up another touchdown. But Brown — Was he dejected? Was he frustrated? Was he weighing what to post on social media? — never picked up his pace.

He wasn’t the only Eagles player who looked lost during this 34-17 debacle, a second consecutive loss, a performance so sloppy, so uninspired, and so troubling that it ought to spark serious self-evaluation from every person who works in the NovaCare Complex. It was natural to expect from regression from last season, from an 18-3 overall record and a dominant championship run. But this fall-off is so steep that one has to wonder what the next 12 weeks will hold for this team. Hell, one has to wonder what will happen 10 days from now in Minneapolis, when the Eagles play next, because what happened Thursday night at MetLife Stadium was as ugly as it gets.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Al Michael’s slip-up, Jaxson Skywalker, and more from the Eagles-Giants telecast

The Giants had lost four of their first five games this season, have had two winning seasons over the last 13 years, and have been doormats in the NFC East for most of the last decade-plus. Yet all it took was the presence of two rookies — quarterback Jaxson Dart and raging-bull running back Cam Skattebo — for them suddenly to be stronger, tougher, and more dynamic on offense than the defending Super Bowl champions. There might be some excuse-making and pleas for optimism over the next several days: Jalen Carter was hurt and didn’t play. Landon Dickerson was hurt and didn’t play. Nolan Smith is still hurt and didn’t play. Quinyon Mitchell got hurt and couldn’t continue playing. And, hey, any given Thursday night, etc., etc.

» READ MORE: Jaxson Dart modeled his game after Jalen Hurts, who thinks the Giants rookie QB is ‘a hell of a player’ | Mike Sielski

Don’t believe any such spin. Among Hurts, Brown, Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, the Eagles have more than enough talent to put up plenty of points. Or, at least, to move the ball more easily than they have this season. Everything looks so challenging, so hard. The offensive line, once the engine of the offense, hasn’t played so poorly in a long time. Whatever Hurts, Brown, and Barkley said to each other in their sit-down Monday sure didn’t make much difference Thursday.

The defense, over the last game and a half, has been worse. The No. 2 corner spot has been a soft target for six weeks now, whether Kelee Ringo or Adoree’ Jackson has been manning it. There’s no consistent pass rush. The youngest, most inexperienced players are making big mistakes. And on Thursday, even the Eagles’ special teams — the unit that has won them a couple of games already — was horrid. That Howie Roseman traded two draft picks for Tank Bigsby seems one of his most misbegotten moves. He fouled up a couple of kickoff returns and was benched. Nick Sirianni and Kevin Patullo don’t use him on offense at all. He has been symptomatic of a team that, while still 4-2, seems a shell of what it was and what it was supposed to be.

Super Bowl LIX was just eight months ago, but that passage of time feels like a lifetime now. Ten days now to try to get things right, or as close to it as possible. First things first: Be sure to check Twitter/X. No one can say for certain how crazy things might get.