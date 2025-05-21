Tush Push isn’t going anywhere and Eagles fans are ready to rub it in the Packers’ faces

The Tush Push will live to see another day.

After the potential ban was tabled at last month’s owners meetings, the Eagles made their final push to keep running the play in 2025 at the league’s spring meetings, including a speech in defense of the Tush Push from former center Jason Kelce.

Advertisement

In order to ban the play, 75% of NFL owners (24 of the 32) needed to vote in support of the Packers’ proposal to outlaw the pushing motion, and the measure fell just short. By a vote of 22-10, the Tush Push stays, which, coincidentally, was also the score the Eagles beat the Packers by in the wild-card round.

To celebrate, the Eagles did a bit of trolling of their own, posting a 26-minute Tush Push compilation on YouTube, and a “Push On” graphic among multiple posts on X, of course using a photo from the playoff game against the Packers.

» READ MORE: Long live the Tush Push: Most memorable moments from the Eagles' signature play

Eagles fans are ready to be absolutely insufferable about the play after the efforts to ban it began to feel a little personal.

Others are hoping for revenge on the Packers for proposing the ban at all.

Even fans of other teams were happy to see the Tush Push stay.

Let’s hope we don’t have to do this all again next season.