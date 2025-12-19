Meet the Eagles fan tracking every team’s Tush Push success — and whether or not they voted to ban it

Andrew Bowe was so irritated by the idea that the NFL might ban the Tush Push that he decided to do something about it.

Bowe, a native of Plymouth Meeting, didn’t have the power that Jason Kelce had, to walk into the room with the NFL owners and make its case, but after a friend of his mentioned that he wished someone would track the Tush Push data, the software engineer had a new project.

Enter, tushpush.fyi.

“There’s plenty of teams out there that are running it that voted against it,” Bowe said. “I wanted to create a repository of these teams that are kind of hypocritical, in that they’re kind of trying to ban the play, but at the same time they’re running it and actually being almost more successful than the Eagles are this season.”

The site tracks the overall NFL success rate on Tush Push plays, based on a set of criteria, which requires that the player who takes the snap carries the ball, the play goes up the middle and the player receives a push from anyone lined up behind them, with 2 yards or less to go, on either third or fourth down (anywhere on the field), or first or second down within 5 yards of the goal line.

Initially, the process took hours, as Bowe watched games leaguewide to try and find Tush Push attempts. As the season progressed, he built a model that flagged plays that fit those conditions to more easily track the overall success rate of the play across multiple teams. The site allows users to toggle between different teams, and includes a small logo to show whether they voted to keep or ban the play in the offseason.

“It’s gotten only easier over time, so it’s less and less time I’m spending trying to put it up there,” Bowe said. “I’m introducing new features and functionality all the time too. Before, I was only tracking the teams and the overall statistics. Now I’m starting to build up new functionality to see which players are running it the most, which positions are running it the most.”

The site only tracks the 2025 data, but one of Bowe’s next projects is to go back through the historical data from 2022, the year the Eagles popularized the play, to now and add those numbers into the data set.

Bowe has been an Eagles fan his entire life, and while he ultimately left the area after graduating from Temple, first to New York and later to Raleigh, N.C., he continued making connections thanks to a shared love for Philly sports. He hopes to keep the site going as long as the Tush Push does, and is glad people have been able to use it as a resource.

“[The Tush Push is] such a quintessentially Philly play,” Bowe said. “The Tush Push is super gritty, it’s controversial, but it’s also effective. To me that is quintessential Philadelphia. It really espouses that Broad Street attitude. I want to see it live on. I hope that next season they’re not thinking about banning it again, now that other teams are getting successful with it and the Eagles aren’t just the best one on the block these days.”