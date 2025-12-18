Eagles a near-touchdown favorite for matchup at Commanders; plus, odds for Jalen Hurts and more

The Eagles (9-5) are on the doorstep of becoming the first NFC East team to repeat as division champion since they won four straight from 2001-04. Philadelphia only needs one win or a Dallas loss to clinch the division.

The Eagles play their only Saturday game of the year against the Commanders this week. After winning 12 games and making the NFC championship game last year, Dan Quinn’s team has gone just 4-10. Before winning last week against the Giants, Washington had lost eight straight games. Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels battled various injuries this season and was ultimately shut down earlier this week. In his place, Marcus Mariota will make his eighth start of the season.

Here’s a look at the updated player props and game lines for Saturday’s matchup.

Game line

The Eagles sit as 6½-point favorites at both FanDuel and DraftKings, though the latter is slightly more confident in Philadelphia winning.

FanDuel

Spread: Eagles -6.5 (-110), Commanders +6.5 (-110) Moneyline: Eagles (-300), Commanders (+245) Total: Over 44.5 (-105) Under 44.5 (-115)

DraftKings

Spread: Eagles -6.5 (-110), Commanders +6.5 (-110) Moneyline: Eagles (-310), Commanders (+250) Total: Over 44.5 (-105) Under 44.5 (-115)

Passing yard props

Jalen Hurts has thrown for 230 yards or more in three of his last four games. The one outlier was last week, where Hurts only finished with 175 passing yards. His line is set around 220 yards at both sportsbooks. The Commanders allow over 246 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth worst league-wide.

Mariota has thrown for over 200 yards in six of his seven starts. But over the Eagles’ last three games, opposing quarterbacks have averaged 119 passing yards. Mariota’s line is set at 202.5 yards at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Over Under Marcus Mariota Over 202.5 (-114) Under 202.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 217.5 (-114) Under 217.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Marcus Mariota Over 202.5 (-112) Under 202.5 (-112) Jalen Hurts Over 216.5 (-113) Under 216.5 (-111)

Passing touchdowns

Hurts has thrown for two or more touchdowns in just two of his last six games. But facing a struggling Commanders defense, the sixth-year pro is favored to reach that mark. Mariota has two touchdown passes in three of his last six starts, but the former Eagle’s touchdown prop is available at much longer odds.

FanDuel

Over Under Marcus Mariota Over 1.5 (+205) Under 1.5 (-290) Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (-125) Under 1.5 (-106)

DraftKings

Over Under Marcus Mariota Over 1.5 (+203) Under 1.5 (-265) Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (-123) Under 1.5 (-104)

Rushing yards

Saquon Barkley has rushed for over 75 yards in each of his last two games. Last week, Barkley had 22 carries but averaged just 3.5 yards on each. The Penn State alum is averaging just 3.9 yards per attempt season-long, down from the 5.8 he averaged last year en route to winning NFL offensive player of the year. Barkley has received 240 of the 299 non-quarterback rushing attempts this season.

On the other hand, the Commanders do not have a true bell cow running back. Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez have split carries, and Jeremy McNichols has been more involved than an average No. 3 back. Last week, Croskey-Merritt took advantage of an increased opportunity due to Rodriguez being held out with a groin injury. The Alabama native recorded a new career-high in carries (18) across 96 yards. Rodriguez will likely be available for Saturday’s game.

FanDuel

Over Under Chris Rodriguez Over 43.5 (-114) Under 75.5 (-114) Saquon Barkley Over 75.5 (-114) Under 75.5 (-114) Marcus Mariota Over 29.5 (-114) Under 29.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 27.5 (-114) Under 27.5 (-114) Jacory Croskey-Merritt Over 26.5 (-114) Under 26.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Chris Rodriguez Over 44.5 (-115) Under 44.5 (-109) Saquon Barkley Over 78.5 (-111) Under 78.5 (-114) Marcus Mariota Over 30.5 (-114) Under 30.5 (-110) Jalen Hurts Over 27.5 (-112) Under 27.5 (-112) Jacory Croskey-Merritt Over 27.5 (-114) Under 27.5 (-110)

Receiving props

A.J. Brown’s three-game, 100-yard streak ended last Sunday. Still, Brown caught his fourth touchdown in the Eagles’ last four games. DeVonta Smith had just two receptions against the Raiders last week. The 27-year-old is averaging just 45 receiving yards over his last three games, across 11 total receptions. As of late, the Eagles’ most productive pass catcher has been Dallas Goedert, who has caught 14 passes over his last two games and found the end zone twice vs. Las Vegas.

Deebo Samuel leads the Commanders with 65 receptions but has been a streaky performer. The longtime 49er has recorded under 30 receiving yards in 5 games this season, the same amount of games that he’s had over 50 in. And while Terry McLaurin has only played in seven games due to injury, he has perhaps been Washington’s best receiver when healthy. McLaurin has been active for the Commanders’ last three games and has averaged almost 70 yards in each. The two-time Pro Bowler also has two touchdown receptions in that span.

FanDuel

Over Under Terry McLaurin Over 56.5 (-114) Under 56.5 (-114) Deebo Samuel Over 45.5 (-114) Under 45.5 (-114) A.J. Brown Over 60.5 (-114) Under 60.5 (-114) DeVonta Smith Over 57.5 (-114) Under 57.5 (-114) Dallas Goedert Over 38.5 (-114) Under 38.5 (-114) Saquon Barkley Over 15.5 (-114) Under 15.5 (-114) Treylon Burks Over 12.5 (-114) Under 12.5 (-114) Jahan Dotson Over 8.5 (-114) Under 8.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Terry McLaurin Over 56.5 (-112) Under 56.5 (-112) Deebo Samuel Over 46.5 (-113) Under 46.5 (-111) A.J. Brown Over 63.5 (-114) Under 63.5 (-110) DeVonta Smith Over 58.5 (-110) Under 58.5 (-114) Dallas Goedert Over 40.5 (-113) Under 40.5 (-111) Saquon Barkley Over 15.5 (-116) Under 15.5 (-108) Treylon Burks Over 11.5 (-111) Under 11.5 (-113) Jahan Dotson Over 8.5 (-113) Under 8.5 (-111)

Touchdown props

Last Sunday, most of the Eagles’ offensive regulars got in on the scoring action. Barkley and Brown found the end zone once each, and Goedert found it twice. But Hurts and Smith have both gone quiet on the scoring front. Hurts last scored a rushing touchdown on Nov. 23 against the Cowboys and only rushing scores in two of his last eight games. Smith has gone scoreless his last five games and last caught a touchdown on Nov. 10.

For Washington, McLaurin has caught touchdowns in two of his last three games, but Samuel has none over that span. Last week, Croskey-Merritt scored his first touchdown since Oct. 5.

FanDuel

Anytime TD First TD scorer Saquon Barkley Anytime TD -120 First TD scorer +500 Jalen Hurts Anytime TD +100 First TD scorer +650 A.J. Brown Anytime TD +125 First TD scorer +650 DeVonta Smith Anytime TD +175 First TD scorer +850 Dallas Goedert Anytime TD +195 First TD scorer +950 Chris Rodriguez Anytime TD +195 First TD scorer +1000 Terry McLaurin Anytime TD +230 First TD scorer +1200 Deebo Samuel Anytime TD +250 First TD scorer +1400 Marcus Mariota Anytime TD +290 First TD scorer +1500 Jacory Croskey-Merritt Anytime TD +410 First TD scorer +1800 Jeremy McNichols Anytime TD +550 First TD scorer +4000

DraftKings