Dolphins signing tight end Tyler Kroft, a former star at Downingtown East

Chester County’s Tyler Kroft has landed with a new NFL team, as his agent revealed Tuesday that the tight end has agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Kroft, a graduate of Downingtown East, played last season with the San Francisco 49ers, making four receptions for 57 yards in 11 games. The Dolphins are Kroft’s fifth NFL team.

Kroft was a third-round draft pick (No. 85 overall) by Cincinnati in 2015 out of Rutgers, and played four seasons with the Bengals before signing with Buffalo in 2019. The 30-year-old played the 2021 season with the New York Jets before joining San Francisco last spring.

In 92 career games, Kroft has made 105 receptions for 1,081 yards, and 13 touchdowns. His best season came in 2017 when he hauled in 42 passes for 404 yards and seven scores.

Kroft was a three-star recruit out of high school and an All-Southeastern Pennsylvania selection by The Inquirer.

Kroft played wide receiver and tight end in high school. As a senior, he caught 40 passes for 669 yards and eight touchdowns for the Cougars.