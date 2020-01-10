Tommy Terrific finally looked his age, and he had NO weapons to counter the Titans D in last week’s 20-13 loss. Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson LOOKS his age, which is 23, has legs and a cannon for an arm, and wow, does he have weapons. Jackson didn’t have those weapons in last year’s 23-17 wild-card loss to the Chargers. He was actually kinda lousy, hitting on only 14 of 29 for 194 yards. Jackson also was the Ravens’ leading rusher with 54 yards.