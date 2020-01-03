Are you kidding me? Ryan T. has never started a playoff game, while TB-12 is 30-10 with SIX rings. Did a little Tannehill research from his years with the Dolphins, and guess what, he was brutal up at the Razor Blade, Gillette Stadium, with an 0-6 mark, and lost by an average of 22 points. Just because he has a different uni on, don’t think it’ll change. Not at Foxborough, where New England is working on its own perfecto, a spotless 8-0 record at home in the first game of the playoffs the last eight years.